Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 596.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

FLR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $34.62.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

