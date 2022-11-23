Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,958 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,323 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the airline’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,377 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 196,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,934,364. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Melius started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.