Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,346. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $55.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $2,300,273.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $2,300,273.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $4,601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,753 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,633 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

