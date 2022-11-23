Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Position in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.22% of Manitex International worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the first quarter worth about $86,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Manitex International by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Manitex International by 73.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 47,573 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Manitex International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 145,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Manitex International in the first quarter valued at about $1,201,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Manitex International stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Manitex International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

