Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 182,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of MRC Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $987.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

