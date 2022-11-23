Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,127 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Cryoport worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 3.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 799,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,919,000 after buying an additional 28,415 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the second quarter worth approximately $455,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 11.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 42.8% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 135,856 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 28.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Cryoport stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.79. 3,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.96. The company has a market cap of $920.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cryoport Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Read More

