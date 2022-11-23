Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 4,698 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,442 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 76.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. 58,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,079,723. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

