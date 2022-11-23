Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 332,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of TETRA Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 33,448 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 905,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 127,552 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

TETRA Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. 10,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 2.66.

In other news, VP Roy Mcniven purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

