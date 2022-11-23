Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 465,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.63% of Performant Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Performant Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in Performant Financial by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:PFMT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. 39 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,158. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. Performant Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.41.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

