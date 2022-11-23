Euro Coin (EUROC) Price Hits $1.04 on Major Exchanges

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last week, Euro Coin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00006276 BTC on major exchanges. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $26.73 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 25,727,847 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

