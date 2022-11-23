Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Evergy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,012 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,368,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,015,000 after purchasing an additional 259,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,508,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,919,000 after purchasing an additional 53,476 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG stock opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average of $64.95. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

