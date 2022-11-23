Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.86-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.00 million-$660.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.36 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.90.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $129.35 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $129.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average is $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,077.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,389. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FN. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 90.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,443,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 24.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,768,000 after purchasing an additional 163,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3,616.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 106,372 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

