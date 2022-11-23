Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 81036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$99.21 million and a P/E ratio of -19.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

