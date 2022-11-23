Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.06

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.06 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.08 ($0.07). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.20 ($0.07), with a volume of 141,546 shares changing hands.

Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

