Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. 100,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 852,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Farmmi Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmmi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmmi stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.35% of Farmmi worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

