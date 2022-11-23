Fat Projects Acquisition (NASDAQ:FATPU) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 5,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Fat Projects Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fat Projects Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fat Projects Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU – Get Rating) by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Fat Projects Acquisition were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

