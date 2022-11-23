Ferguson (LON:FERG) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9,904 ($117.11) and last traded at GBX 9,894 ($116.99). Approximately 462,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 656,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,850 ($116.47).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £114 ($134.80) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($147.81) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,960 ($117.77) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £129.66 ($153.31).

Ferguson Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £20.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,246.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,716.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,675.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.93.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Ferguson

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

In related news, insider Bill Brundage sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,426 ($111.46), for a total value of £477,898.20 ($565,091.88).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

