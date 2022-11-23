Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 1,166 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 166.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

