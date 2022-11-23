Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires Shares of 11,575 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.02. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.75 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

