Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $55.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -555.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

