Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 230.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

AXON stock opened at $187.31 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.18 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.56.

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,454.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,399,754. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

