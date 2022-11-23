Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.71 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 91.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $257,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.91.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

