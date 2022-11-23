Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

