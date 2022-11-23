Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,730 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.11% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.5 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 22.02, a quick ratio of 22.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 452,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,917.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARI. Bank Of America (Bofa) began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

