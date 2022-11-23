Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWJ. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $907,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $115.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.59. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $95.76 and a 12 month high of $127.99.

