Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 78,543 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,543 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

SCHD opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

