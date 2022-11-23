Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,004.7% during the second quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,671,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $340.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

