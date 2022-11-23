Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 295 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,621,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after purchasing an additional 821,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,438,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,274,000 after purchasing an additional 511,473 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.94.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.