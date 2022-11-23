Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 493,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,691,000 after buying an additional 88,296 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 389,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after buying an additional 111,816 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88.

