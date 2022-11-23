Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 37 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $367.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

