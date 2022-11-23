Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $162.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.63 and a 200-day moving average of $162.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.