Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $7,616,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 55,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 336,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 63,209 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,879,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,777,000 after purchasing an additional 358,395 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,132 shares of company stock worth $4,128,727 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Shares of KO opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $269.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

