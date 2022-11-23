Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 106 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Main Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 288,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VLUE opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.99. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

