Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,827 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Shell by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,974,000 after buying an additional 907,223 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($33.82) to GBX 2,922 ($34.55) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($36.66) to GBX 3,200 ($37.84) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.86) to GBX 2,761 ($32.65) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,127.13.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Dividend Announcement

NYSE SHEL opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.50. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $204.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

