First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.96

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.96 and traded as high as $39.61. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $39.54, with a volume of 15,549 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 55.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

