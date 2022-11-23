First Interstate Bank Acquires 3,410 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7 %

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.24. The stock had a trading volume of 39,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521,184. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $131.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average is $96.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

