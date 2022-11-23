First Interstate Bank Acquires New Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.69.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $5.85 on Wednesday, reaching $358.10. The stock had a trading volume of 37,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,623. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

