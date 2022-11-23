First Interstate Bank Buys New Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $77.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,172,033. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.33. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.48.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

