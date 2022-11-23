First Interstate Bank Purchases New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,728 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in Boeing by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,739 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $25,047,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in Boeing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its position in Boeing by 25.6% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $287,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $174.41. 28,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,873,522. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.31 and a 200 day moving average of $146.32.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

