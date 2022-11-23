First Interstate Bank Purchases Shares of 32,224 iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 248,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 83,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 247,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $24.42. 4,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,084. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

