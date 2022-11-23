First Interstate Bank Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after acquiring an additional 529,855 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,999,000 after acquiring an additional 68,785 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.89. 188,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,033,019. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $115.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.46.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

