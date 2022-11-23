First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.36 million. Analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at First Northwest Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.50%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Deines purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 153.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 29,502 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.