First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FAM opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
