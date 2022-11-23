First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FAM opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

