First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $23.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter.

