First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FCAL opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 256.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1,066.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

