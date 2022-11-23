First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FEMB)

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FEMB opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $32.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter.

