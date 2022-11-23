First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 15th

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FPF opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

In other First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund news, insider Scott T. Fleming acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $135,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 31.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

