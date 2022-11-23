First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDSF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 344.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

