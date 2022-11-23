First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.28. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $56.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000.

