First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on November 30th

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.228 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Loan Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,499,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter.

